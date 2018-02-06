REC SPORTS: Young School takes home title

In a championship bout between the top two teams in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Winter C League, it was No. 2 seed Young School besting No. 1 seed Prick 'n' Roll, 73-60, to take home the rec-hoops title Sunday.

Trailing by one at halftime, Young School tightened their defense and got a strong effort from Addison Wolf down the stretch to pull out the win. Young School allowed just 26 points in the final 20 minutes of the game, and Wolf scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half.

Also putting together a big game for Young School was Chris Swanson with 24 points. Other contributors were David Ross with 12 points, Sam Madison with eight points and Andrea Stanio with six points.

Leading Prick 'n' Roll was Jared Garten with 23 points. Cameron Ryan chipped in 14 points.

Young School earned its spot in the title game after topping Life Force Academy, 59-51, in the semifinals. Prick 'n' Roll topped Hoop Dreams, 39-37, in the other semifinal.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's spring sports is currently open. The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, team registration is due by Feb. 15.

Recommended Stories For You

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.