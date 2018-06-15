REC BASKETBALL: 40 oz earns second straight championship

With a dominant showing in the title game, 40 oz claimed its second straight Nevada County Adult Sports Association 40-and-over basketball championship.

The ballers that make up 40 oz defended their spot at the top of the 40-and-over league by knocking off Mid-Life Crisis, 68-43, in the championship bout Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

Leading the 40 oz offensive attack was Dustin DeHart with a game-high 19 points. Koppa Enos added 18 points, and Josh Dwyer chipped in 10 points in the victory.

Mid-Life Crisis was paced by Tom Franza and Tom Strolle with nine points each.

40 oz reached the title game by knocking off Redunkless, 61-48, in the semifinals. Mid-Life Crisis made it to the championship by topping Old School, 66-38, in the other semifinal.

