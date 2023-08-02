Special to The Union
Fire victims who decide to remain on their property must choose and trust others to help them rebuild their homes, and by extension, their lives.
Mark and Laura Kendall hired Sam Marsico and his Marsico Custom Homes Inc. team to build their new house and attached workshop.
“When I first saw their property, every trace of the house was gone,” said Marsico, remembering his first post-River Fire visit to the Kendall property. “The only thing we re-used was the septic tank because it was buried underground when the fire hit.”
Marsico said he and Kendall bonded over their shared love of classic cars.
“Mark was showing me photos of cars he restored and his dream shop that had been destroyed,” Marsico recalled. “We were both trying not to cry. Then he hugged me. I’m not a hugger, but Mark is. By the end of the project, I was used to it. Now I hug him every time I see him.”
The Kendalls are thankful their Allstate insurance policy, for which they paid premiums for 40 years, covered nearly 100% of their losses, expenses, and rebuilding costs. They are especially grateful their homeowners’ policy included a building code upgrade provision, which pays for construction that complies with current building codes.
Jerry and Margie Dolezal selected Matthew Sutherlin, owner of Grass Valley-based Green Bee Construction, to rebuild their home.
“When I arrived on the scene, all that was left was the swimming pool and solar panels down the hill,” said. “That, and Jerry’s lawn that he meticulously watered and kept green. Everything else was dirt and the charred remains of the former forest.”
During the year Sutherlin and his crew rebuilt the Dolezals’ home, he became friends with the couple and now feels like family.
“Hearing Jerry talk about the support that poured in from the community touched my heart,” Sutherlin said, “how people reached out with tears in their eyes to hold and uplift Jerry and Margie. Here was a multi-generational family in the middle of a tragedy who lost everything but their memories.
“They are some of the sweetest people I’ve ever worked for. We’ve become close. I feel like I could come over any time and jump in the pond, or talk to Jerry about goose hunting.”
Both the Kendalls and Dolezals are grateful for the big and small kindnesses that gave them hope and held despair at bay.
“Through it all,” Mark Kendall said, “instead of feeling sorry for ourselves, I have thought, ‘How are we going to get this fixed?’ We met so many hardworking craftsmen who helped us rebuild. I’ve hugged every one of them.”