Ready to work: Workforce program offers opportunities to youth

The pandemic created barriers to finding or keeping employment.

Local officials hope a Nevada County program focused on youth will change that.

The CaliforniansForAll Youth Workforce Program brings together youth across the state to address challenges in communities. Participants are paid a living wage while learning key job skills, developing career pathways, and engaging in their communities.

Rachel Pena, county director of Social Services, last week asked the Board of Supervisors to authorize acceptance of a $1,736,241 grant for the program.

The board unanimously approved the measure. No general fund dollars are required. It’s administered by California Volunteers, the state office tasked with engaging Californians in volunteering and civic action to confront the state’s challenges while mobilizing residents to volunteer and serve in their communities.

Funding comes through investments made through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and the Legislature. It’s also supported by Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Pena called it an opportunity to develop a youth workforce for the benefit of the community through a partnership with nonprofits.

“This is a huge investment in our future,” she said.

Tamaran Cook, eligibility and employment program manager, said youth can have particular difficulty finding a job, whether unemployed, out of school or involved with the criminal justice system.

“Helping implement the programs are Bright Futures for Youth and Connecting Point,” she said. “Both have a mission that aligns with the intention of the program. These partners have experience carrying through with local workforce training programs.”

Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the program.

“Glad we got this plan, we could use more programs like this for our youth,” Hall said. “The program runs through 2024. The challenge is to sustain it beyond that.”

CONNECTING POINT

The two-year program launches in July. For young people interested in participating in the Connecting Point Program, they can contact Nevada County Employment Services and sign up for the program by calling 530-274-5601, or email employmentservices@connectingpoint.org .

Connecting Point Executive Director Tim Giuliani said the program will offer soft skills training such as networking, job application process, resume writing, and organizational skills.

“We also have an employment services navigator to help you remove obstacles to work, finding access to childcare, transportation, legal fees or credit issue management, replacement of driver licenses and birth certificates,” he said.

Connecting Point also engages employer partners to find trained team members. They identify prospective employees who work with career counselors who provide job-specific training and then can recommend job applicants who are interested in a particular industry. Meanwhile, employers can save money by claiming the federal work opportunity tax credit.

BRIGHT FUTURES FOR YOUTH

The Bright Futures for Youth summer camp has employment opportunities. Camp begins June 20.

Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer said they have long- and short-term opportunities. For the summer they have a six-week, full-day camp for 150 Transitional Kindergarten through 10th grade students.

Learn more at bffyouth.org/summer-jobs .

“It’s an important opportunity not only for the youth employed (16- to 25-year-old counselors) but a first opportunity (for some) to be employed,” she said. “But now to come out of COVID and back into the world with a sense of purpose, it’s a win-win.”

Additionally, Bright Futures also offers training in customer service as well as food pantry operation. And Bright Futures has programs to assist with homework, learn life skills, health and wellness, and career path coaching.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com