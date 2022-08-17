Ready to take the next step: Miners set to dig into 2022 season

Nevada Union Miners varsity football head coach Brad Sparks, center, talks to players and coaches on the sideline of a recent scrimmage against Bear River.

Photo: Elias Funez

Head coach Brad Sparks said he started to see it a season ago.

The culture around the program was changing. The Miners on the field had fully bought in. They believed in their training, in their abilities and in each other.

He saw it when the Miners battled back from a big first half deficit against Placer, but eventually fell short. A week later, the Miners stormed out of a 14-0 hole to knock off Oakmont on the road. Then came the triple-overtime victory over Ponderosa. After that, Sparks knew the Nevada Union football program had turned a corner.

“Those were the turning points,” Sparks said, now in his fifth season at the helm of the NU varsity program. “Our kids realized they can be down big and still comeback.”

Assistant coach Jim Rubiales took it one step further.

“Winning is a habit, and so is losing,” he said. “We had break that losing habit to get to the winning habit, and now they expect to win.”

A season ago the Miners posted their best showing since 2011, going 6-5 overall, 3-2 in Foothill Valley League play and making an appearance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.

The Nevada Union offense runs a play against the Bear River defense during a scrimmage between the two western Nevada County high school football teams.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sparks said the Miners are ready to take the next step.

“We want to be the FVL Champions,” he said. “We have a great blue-collar football team. Nobody is selfish, everybody is in it for each other.”

The Miners begin their quest for a gridiron prosperity on Friday, when they travel to face the Wheatland Pirates.

“This group is pretty tight,” Sparks said of his team. “There’s not one all-star on this team, there’s a bunch of them and they’re all kind of feeding off each other… I expect us to score points. We should be pretty explosive on offense. And, we’re going to continue to get better on defense each week.”

CHEMISTRY AND QUICKNESS

The Miners lack traditional size at several positions, and have a relatively small squad with around 30 players on the varsity team, but Sparks said his group will make up for those deficiencies with speed, athleticism and chemistry.

“We say it all the time, we’re like a Navy SEAL team,” said Sparks. “There’s not many of us, but we’re going to get the job done.”

The Nevada Union offense pulls off an endzone play during a scrimmage against Bear River.

Photo: Elias Funez

Senior Maddox Graves said this year’s Miners are close on and off the field, and that bond will bode well for them throughout the season.

“This is the most family of a team I’ve ever had,” Graves said. “We all get along, we’re all great friends, and we’ve all grown up together. We hang out outside of football and I think we all work together so well. That’ll help us a lot compared to teams that might have better numbers, but not the same chemistry that we have.”

It’s that bond and the team’s overall speed that has Sparks believing this year’s squad will be lighting up the scoreboard.

“We’re going to be pretty explosive offensively,” Sparks said. “This is probably the fastest team we’ve had, as a whole, since we got here.”

FULL SPEED AHEAD

The Miners boast a host of speedsters at the receiver position, including several standouts from last season. Leading the receiving corps will be seniors Clay Renner (38 catches, 621 yards, 3 touchdowns), Drew Menet (39/507/5) and Andrew Webster (14/321/6). Menet and Webster are known for their outstanding speed and ability to get open, and the 6-foot, 2-inch, 245-pound Renner is a sure-handed receiver who has a knack for making big-time catches.

“I expect to go to the playoffs,” said Renner. “I expect us to be a powerhouse and I expect us to work hard.”

Sparks said he also expects to see good things from Bret Cota and Dylan Lampe at the receiver position as well.

“We have probably one of the best skill groups in the entire league,” Sparks said. “Nobody will have the four receivers on the field that we have.”

Throwing the ball to the assorted blue and gold weapons in week one will be junior quarterback Dustin Philpot, who earned the start over Graves after a closely fought battle throughout the summer.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Philpot is a dual threat quarterback who saw limited action a season ago, completing 30 of 67 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Philpot started one game in 2021, leading the Miners to a 33-14 victory over Napa.

Nevada Union senior Maddox Graves pulls back for a pass during Saturday morning’s scrimmage at Bear River.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Miners plan to lean on running back Cole McCracken out of the backfield. Sparks called McCracken “extremely explosive,” and expects the junior to have a breakout season.

McCracken said he just wants to help the team anyway he can.

“The running back’s role is to keep everyone firing off, to communicate, to support the lineman and the quarterback,” McCracken said. “I just hope to benefit the team in the best way possible. If that’s in receiving yards, I’ll do that; if its rushing yards, I’ll do that. I’ll do whatever is in the best interest of the team.”

Protecting the NU skill players is an offensive line comprised of Ricky Kiser, David Moyer, Jacob Hall, Roland Betito and Alex Staniar.

“They are the most athletic offensive line I’ve had here — not the biggest — but the most athletic,” said Sparks.

DIGGING IN DEFENSIVELY

On the defensive side of the ball, the Miners are loaded with returning standouts from a season ago.

“We’re skilled, we’re fast and we’re strong,” said defensive coordinator Josh Van Matre. “We just got to fly to the football.”

The Nevada Union defense breaks up a Bear River pass during Saturday morning’s scrimmage.

Photo: Elias Funez

Leading the defensive group is a pair of impressive defensive ends and a ball-hawking secondary.

“I guarantee we will have the best two defensive ends in our league,” said Sparks. “They are both great pass rushers and both great at setting the edge as run defenders.”

Sparks is referring to Renner, who had 88 tackles and six sacks in 2021, and junior Bodey Eelkema, who tallied 116 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss last season.

Benefiting from chaos caused by Renner and Eelkema is NU’s secondary, which boasts three returning starters from a season ago, including James Kinney (82 tackles, 2 interceptions), Trayton Santos (72 tackles, two sacks, one interception) and Webster (61 tackles, six interceptions).

“We’re outgoing and aggressive,” Santos said of his team’s personality. “Even in practice, Sparks is always yelling at us for hitting too hard. But, at the same time it’s all fun and games. At the end of the day, we all love each other and it’s a great brotherhood we all have, and will have for the rest of our lives.”

Senior Shane Kamba and junior Theron Foster will also be counted on to make plays in the NU secondary.

As for linebackers, NU graduated a couple of all-leaguers in Gabe Baker and Jedi Vculek, and will be leaning on the likes of Tyler Ricketts, Nate Valentine, Jake Barefield, Nolan Chappell and Kiser to fill those roles.

WEIGHT AND SEE

A big reason for the Miners’ optimistic outlook is due to the amount of time they spend in the weight room.

NU’s coaching staff credits strength and conditioning coach David Butterworth for getting the players in the best shape they can be and positioning them for success.

“It started in the weight room,” said Van Matre. “We have a helluva strength and conditioning coach. He’s got these kids buying into getting stronger and it’s paying off on the football field. They’re strong, they’re fast and they’re conditioned. At all three levels, they’re saying, ‘Hey, we can play this game. We’re good enough, we’re strong enough. The old school way of getting in the weight room at 6 in the morning is coming back.”

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The season officially kicks off for the varsity Miners at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wheatland High School Pirates. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m. Freshmen play Wheatland at 5:30 p.m. today.

NU’s varsity and JV then travels to Sacramento to Face Sheldon in Week 2. The Miners’ first home game will be Sept. 2 against Woodcreek. They then travel to face Colfax, Sept. 9, before closing non-league play at home against Union Mine, Sept. 16. NU faces Lincoln at home on Sept. 30 to open Foothill Valley League play. They’re then at West Park, Oct. 7, and at Placer, Oct. 14, before returning home to face Oakmont, Oct. 21, on Senior Night. NU closes the regular season on the road on Oct. 28 at Ponderosa.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been road warriors and our schedule shows that again with four home games, and the thing is our kids don’t really complain about it,” said Sparks. “They’re like, ‘Oh well, any team, any time, any place.’”

