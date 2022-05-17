Ready to fly: Clearance OK’d for Saturday airshow

The FAA and Homeland Security have given clearance for a special mini-airshow over the downtown business district of Grass Valley on Saturday.

Organizers said this will include Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento roaring in with a C-27J Spartan medium-range surveillance plane; a T-38 will fly up from Beale Air Force Base; and the Army National Guard will bring a UH-60 Black Hawk rescue helicopter.

The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, city of Grass Valley and Nevada County in partnership are hosting the inaugural Grass Valley Armed Forces Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All the branches of the military are participating, including the Space Force.

Source: Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce