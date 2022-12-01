Ready Springs Elementary to host cribbage tournament

Ready Springs Elementary and the American Cribbage Congress (ACC) is hosting its Inaugural Youth Cribbage Tournament at 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the school’s gym this Saturday in Penn Valley.

“Cribbage is a game that has stood the test of time. Students enjoy finding the different combinations for scoring, which is also a valuable learning exercise. Calculating totals,values, and spotting combinations is a useful skill. It teachers you how to handle defeat and be victorious with pride, respect, and gamemanship,” Jeff Duran a 6th grade math/science teacher who also teaches chess/cribbage as an elective to junior high students at Ready Springs said.

Dan Zeisler, who runs the Chicago Park Tournament helped Duran organize and host the tournament. “We have been in contact since last year, and he has helped me get my cribbage/chess elective running,” Duran said.

“Kids don’t always want to practice traditional math, but if you can get them to play a game, they are make calculations and having fun at the same time,” Duran said.

Duran began the elective last year and says he has had a lot of repeat sign ups “which is great because the repeats can help teach the newcomers how to play,” Durun said.

“Students come to appreciate the challenge of the game and understand the value of it. Also, it’s fun,” Duran went on to say.

Duran offers prizes during the elective class, and it is a great way to get students to use the vocabulary of the game. “They shout out, ‘I got a nib!’ or ‘I have a 16 point hand’ and earn a small prize.

Duran mentioned that Principal Christine McKeown is very supportive of this and other programs that are interactive and offer a variety of interesting electives.

“I am given a small budget for my class, and if I request help for prizes or scholarships for the entry fee to the tournament, the parent /teacher organization, PTC, or the Roots and Wings organization will help out,” Duran added.

Roots and Wings is a family foundation established in 2019 by Judy and Gordon Faulkner. Roots & Wings makes grants across the fields of health, early learning, basic needs, and safety & justice and funds nonprofit organizations that are helping low-income children and families reach their full potential.

“Last year Roots and Wings donated the cost of a bus for a 6th grade camp trip to Alliance Redwoods,” Duran said.

The name can be traced back to a quote from several sources, one being Jonas Salk: “Good parents give their children roots and wings. Roots to know where home is, wings to fly away and exercise what’s been taught to them.”

Duran was pleased to reach children at this particular grade level and to challenge them in a fun environment.

So far the tournament has 16 entries of children from ages 9 – 15, but the tournament is open to students ages 8 – 18.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Ready Springs Elementary School, 10862 Spenceville Rd in Penn Valley and the cost is $10.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.