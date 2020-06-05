Ready Springs, Deer Creek schools promote students (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
Both Ready Springs and Deer Creek Elementary schools promoted students this week, with Ready Springs School in Penn Valley promoting its eighth graders, and Deer Creek Elementary in Nevada City saying farewell to its third and fourth graders going to Seven Hills Middle School next year.
Seven Hills will begin teaching third grade next year.
Teachers at Deer Creek could be seen dancing to music and waving signs for the students as they passed in front of the school in their family vehicles.
At Ready Springs, graduating eighth graders were greeted by members of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, Penn Valley Rotary, and the Penn Valley Rodeo Association.
