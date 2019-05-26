Ready, Set, Go! final installment scheduled for June 10

The final part of a four-part series helping families prep for fire season is set for June 10, according to a release.

From 6-7:30 p.m. in the board chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services will present Ready, Set, Go! for families. Presentations from Nevada County Consolidated Fire District and Cal Fire will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by Pascale Fusshoeller, Editor of YubaNet.

Ready, Set, Go! is the catchphrase used to represent the best practices in fire preparedness and emergency planning. Making sure everyone is ready means taking time to address the questions and concerns of our children. Often kids and teens will hang on to misconceptions and fears if not given the opportunity to ask questions. This program is designed to allow all family members to learn more. Kids especially are encouraged to submit questions via index card and meet with fire professionals before, during, and after. A fire truck will be on hand to tour as well.

There is no “one size fits all” plan for emergency preparedness so community members are encouraged consider the specific needs of their family’s schedule and communication style.

Tips will be provided to adapt the Ready, Set, Go! model for all Nevada County families with special attention to providing clear instructions for every age. This is also a great opportunity check your Code Red emergency alert status, learn the latest advice about Red Flag Warning Days, and review how your plan may need to adapt based on time of day, location, or recent life changes.

Those who already have a plan are encouraged to attend to refresh their strategy or learn how to help someone else with theirs.

For those unable to attend, this meeting will be live-streamed on the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Facebook, cable channel 18, and online Nevada County Media’s website: NevadaCountyTV.org.

Source: Nevada County Office of Emergency Services