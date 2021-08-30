 Ready for the recall: A dozen people gathered Saturday to promote the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom | TheUnion.com
Ready for the recall: A dozen people gathered Saturday to promote the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom

Elias Funez
  

A group of about a dozen people gathered in front of Kmart on Saturday to promote the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Rally for Cali.
Photo: Elias Funez
People could be seen supporting a number of different candidates for governor during Saturday’s Rally For Cali. Forty-six candidates qualified to be on the recall ballot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Many people from previous Back the Blue rallies could be seen at Saturday’s Rally for Cali in Grass Valley, with people promoting the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14.
Photo: Elias Funez

