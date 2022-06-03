facebook tracking pixel Ready for the next chapter: Bitney Prep, Forest Charter promote class of 2022 | TheUnion.com
Ready for the next chapter: Bitney Prep, Forest Charter promote class of 2022

Elias Funez
  

Bitney Prep High School senior class advisor Kelly Casey helps members of the graduating class of 2022, including Jamie Thomas-Rose (pictured) as the group gets ready for their commencement exercises Friday evening at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Nevada City. The school graduated 12 students this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of Forest Charter School students lines up in preparation of their graduation ceremony Friday evening in Nevada City. The school promoted 55 students.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bitney Prep High School seniors get the finishing touches placed on their gowns and caps prior to Friday’s commencement exercises.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Forest Charter graduate shows off her decorated cap during Friday’s graduation ceremony in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Forest Charter grads take in the ceremony for the class of 2022 Friday evening in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bitney Prep students prepare to walk the stage during Friday evening’s commencement exercises.
Photo: Elias Funez

