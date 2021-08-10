 Ready for the fair: 2021 Nevada County Fair underway through Sunday (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Ready for the fair: 2021 Nevada County Fair underway through Sunday (PHOTO GALLERY)

2021 Nevada County Fair underway through Sunday

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Butler Entertainment employees have been hard at work all week preparing the rides, games, and attractions that make up the heart of the daily activity of the Nevada County Fair. The fair opens today and runs through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today through Sunday. Exhibit buildings are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with Sunday until 9 p.m. Carnival opens 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Worship Services: 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Special Events Tent.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mountains of prizes wait to be won from the various Butler Entertainment games being set up for this year’s fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Candied apples and popcorn are already prepared and ready for customers at the Nevada County Fair, making its return after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening last year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Old carnival classics and new favorites, such as White Water, are getting set up for this year’s Nevada County Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Crews work to put the finishing touches on The Pine Tree Stage Tuesday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more