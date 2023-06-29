sewer

The purchase of an easement cart helps the City of Grass Valley maintain manholes in fields or other hard to reach locations. The city council adopted a Sewer System Management Plan to prevent spills with regular maintenance and tracking.

Staff Writer

A public hearing regarding the management of Grass Valley’s sewer system was held during this week’s regularly scheduled council meeting where council members voted to adopt the revised Sewer System Management Plan (SSMP), including protocols and procedures for daily operations and maintenance, as well as emergency response for spills if they occur.