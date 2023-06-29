Staff Writer
A public hearing regarding the management of Grass Valley’s sewer system was held during this week’s regularly scheduled council meeting where council members voted to adopt the revised Sewer System Management Plan (SSMP), including protocols and procedures for daily operations and maintenance, as well as emergency response for spills if they occur.
“It’s important that we follow this when we do have a sewage spill,” Tim Kiser, city manager said. “Sewer spills can be very costly to cities and municipal agencies if they are not handled properly.”
The report sets goals on how the city will keep spills out of the creeks and what should be done if a spill does occur affecting the creeks.
The city deals with small spills on a regular basis often when the private laterals have not been cleaned, according to Kiser.
“Roots can get into the joints and make them bigger,” Kiser said.
The last major spill was in 2005, according to Kiser, and every spill is reviewed and analyzed to determine causes such as grease, rags or worn out pipes.
Equipment has been purchased such as an easement cart, about the size of a quad that can travel into the fields or other areas that are difficult to access in order to clean manholes, according to Kiser.
With every event the staff considers how problems can be solved or prevented, according to Kiser.
A three-year improvement plan also includes the implementation of Nexgen software for sewer collection system work order tracking and asset management and a Mount a Ring-O-Matic vacuum unit on a truck to provide better response to SSOs, according to the SSMP.
The goals of the City’s Sanitary Sewer System Management Plan (SSMP) are also to mitigate the impacts that are associated with any SSO that may occur and provide comprehensive staff training on the proper operations and maintenance of the sewer collection system, its infrastructure and equipment, according to the SSMP.
Item #12 on the agenda, a Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) was also adopted by the councilmembers.
The WSCP provides protocols to follow for various stages of water shortages.
Public notification and enforcement of water conservation is part of the plan.
“When snowmageddon hit us, people drifted off and now people are questioning, ‘If the reservoirs are all full, why do we have a shortage?’” Kiser said.
Over the past several years many people have taken steps on their own to conserve water.
“Switching from normal sprinklers to a drip systems… or fixing leaky toilets and leaky faucets could be a huge savings for folks,” Kiser said.
The current billing system can detect a fluctuation of use for residents encouraging water conservation.
After conducting the public hearing, ten resolutions related to the Commercial Landscaping and Lighting Districts were adopted unanimously under item #13 on the agenda.
A Landscape Maintenance District is a special assessment for funding and maintaining common area landscaping, slopes, irrigation controllers, lighting, fencing and utility costs that local governments are responsible for.
This is the third step in the annual process and mainly a financial action, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley city engineer.
Some reclassification of residential fees required by state law focusing on square footage and development types such as assigning smaller fees to affordable housing structures, according to Jones.
The adoption of the ten resolutions confirms the reports and diagrams included in those reports and levies the assessments.
The county controller then places those assessments on the tax rolls.
“We go through and evaluate all our landscaping and lighting districts and business assessment districts…essentially the levies are placed on property owners that benefited,” Jones said.
Item #14 on the agenda was the adoption of the City’s Development Impact Fees and the Water and Wastewater Capacity Fees following a public hearing and a previous presentation by the city engineer back in May.
Two studies were prepared. One was for the development impact fees established for the facilities such as parks, fire, police, federal government facilities, and storm drain improvements.
“These fees are assessed to cover future development,” Jones said.
Working with consultants, a nexus for those fees is laid out to determine a reasonable cost that the city needs to collect to maintain a certain level of service, according to Jones.
The impact and capacity fees calculated in these reports are proposed to replace the City’s existing impact fees.
Specific increases for fees for parks reflect the costs for park improvements over the past ten years, according to Joe Cogan, consultant from NBS.
“When we established the existing level of service…we did not include some of the City’s major recreation facilities that were paid for by Measure V,” Cogan said.
“The short story is water fees went down and everything else went up with inflation?” Tom Ivy, councilmember asked.
“Wastewater fees went down substantially… and the rest of the fees are essentially going up,” Jones confirmed.
The main reason wastewater fees went down was because Grass Valley’s plans for capital improvement projects over the next few years have decreased, according to Allan Highstreet, consultant from NBS.
“Water costs have gone up as a result of costs to replace water systems has gone up,” Highstreet said.
“As much as we can, we try to limit the increases,” Jones said. “Every little increase does hurt.”
The Nevada County Contractors’ Association was in communication with the consultants from NBS and the city staff before and throughout the process of the studies, according to Jones.
To contact Staff Wrier Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.