Ready for service: New fire engine christened by Grass Valley

Firefighters, community members, first responders, and their families came to join the Grass Valley Fire Department in formally pushing in their new Engine 2 into service Saturday at Fire Station 2.

The history of the fire engine push-in and wet down stems from when the horse drawn pumpers were pushed into the apparatus bays after calls.

Grass Valley Fire Department continues this tradition by pushing in new pieces of equipment after washing the engine, using the water from the engine it is replacing.

The new KME Severe Service fire engine, built in Pennsylvania, will allow the station to continue to provide an excellent level of service to the community, while ensuring the safety and operational efficiency of GVFD members.