Ready for Ribald: Ribald Brewing opens in Nevada City

Ribald Brewing is officially open to the public in Nevada City. Its location at 124 Argall Way takes up the space of the former ol’ Republic Brewery, which closed in 2020. The space was also recently a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Dokimos, but now serves nine different Ribald Brewing beers on tap.
Photo: Elias Funez
Patrons of Ribald Brewing’s opening day gather in and in front of the newly opened brewery.
Photo: Elias Funez
A flight of different Ribald Brewing beers, including fruit and traditional beers, are ordered by a customer on opening day Thursday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Mistie Dawn and David Dawson enjoy some drinks at Ribald Brewing during its St. Patrick’s Day grand opening.
Photo: Elias Funez
With names like Hail Mary Haze, Hydro City, and Mexican Overdrive, there is a variety to Ribald Brewing’s nine beers currently on tap.
Photo: Elias Funez
Ribald Brewing’s Ray Van Lenten and Ryan Cano were busy serving customers at their new Nevada City brewery Thursday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez

