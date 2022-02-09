‘Ready for a change’: Quietech Associates to move to new location
Quietech Associates, a Grass Valley business offering technology retail, repair, and support, will be starting next month in a new storefront, according to Quietech owner Melissa Hannebrink.
Since 2016, Quietech has been located at 309 Neal St. in Grass Valley, where it will remain open through Feb. 25. Beginning March 1, it will open for business in its new Grass Valley location — 541 Sutton Way.
“After six years, we really just realized we were ready for a change,” Hannebrink said Monday on the upcoming move.
Giving examples of why she is excited about the new location, Hannebrink explained that it has been difficult for some customers to locate the Neal Street spot, and navigate the downtown area, while the address at Sutton Way is more visible, easier to access, and brings more parking space.
In addition, she said, the new space has been “completely remodeled” specifically for Quietech’s use. It had previously been vacant for some time, and was occupied by a tanning salon prior to that.
For example, Hannebrink explained, Quietech has for the last five years offered tech training sessions to answer clients’ questions about things like using a device or navigating online accounts. This service has been “very popular,” she said, and its primary audience is people aged 65 and older.
In the new space, Quietech staff will be able to hold these training sessions in private, individual rooms, she said — an improvement over the open floor plan which at the current location made hearing difficult at times, as multiple sessions or conversations occurred in close proximity.
In addition to these training sessions; services performed in-shop, on-site, or remotely; and computer repair, Quietech also has a retail component, within which Hannebrink says refurbished computers are a popular item.
She explained that, as opposed to the current location’s “wide open room” configuration, the new space will allow the business to better focus — and “narrow down” — its selection of retail products.
Hannebrink said Monday that the Quietech team has fluctuated in size during the COVID-19 pandemic, but at this point is made up of seven people, about the size it was beforehand.
A priority for her is that staff members are “kind, patient, and love what they do,” she said. She added that, more than expertise, it is important that they have compassion and make clients feel comfortable asking questions.
Under normal circumstances, the business would offer an open house to show people the new space, but it is not a good time to hold such an event due to the pandemic, said Hannebrink.
While she wishes the business could hold an event like that, she said, people are invited to drop by and visit the new Quietech location following its opening.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
What: Quietech Associates
Where: 541 Sutton Way, Grass Valley (beginning March 1)
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
Learn more: quietechassociates.com
