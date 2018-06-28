Readers Respond: Confederate flag at the Cherry Festival

Cherry Festival parade organizers last week announced that they were banning a float with a Confederate flag on it for North San Juan’s 123rd annual celebration on June 23.

Following the decision, it became a hot-button issue on social media, with readers expressing their opinions not only of the organizer’s decision, but of what the Confederate flag means to them.

Some readers were upset:

Others felt it was the right decision:

Some readers went back and forth on the issue:

And others tried to understand the other sides point of view:

What do you think?

Do you think that the Confederate flag is a racist symbol? Yes

No View Results