Readers Respond: Confederate flag at the Cherry Festival
June 28, 2018
Cherry Festival parade organizers last week announced that they were banning a float with a Confederate flag on it for North San Juan’s 123rd annual celebration on June 23.
Following the decision, it became a hot-button issue on social media, with readers expressing their opinions not only of the organizer’s decision, but of what the Confederate flag means to them.
Some readers were upset:
Others felt it was the right decision:
Some readers went back and forth on the issue:
And others tried to understand the other sides point of view:
What do you think?