Reaching for connection; video series seeks our stories

Bill Rolland is betting that Nevada County is full of storytellers, and he’s already taken steps to prove it’s true.

“Every one of us has at least one great story,” said Rolland, 63. “As individuals, and as a culture, we’re surrounded by powerful stories we tell about ourselves. The trick is to pare away all the noise and distractions that obscure a really great story.”

To help prove his point, the South County resident — and retired corporate video director/producer — is working with The Union to create a series of videotaped programs featuring local storytellers. Similar to The Moth podcasts and the NPR-hosted “StoryCorps” series), Rolland has already produced two experimental storytelling videos featuring Nevada County residents, both of which are currently hosted on Vimeo.

Rolland’s inaugural video, based on The Union’s successful “Golden Stories” series of films, features a story of Jim Richards’ and Charlie Landau’s National Hotel wedding that took place a mere 30 days after the legalization of same-sex marriage. The second tells a story of rebirth and restoration that arose from a tragedy that rocked Nevada County just over two decades ago.

Kimberly Ewing and the Mooney Flat Farm is one of two experimental storytelling videos featuring Nevada County residents.

Submitted to The Union

“It’s been a bit of a process to transition from making corporate videos, which are pretty utilitarian and goal-focused, to taping stories that can take the viewer off into unexpected and unexplored territory with no expectation of hitting a specific objective.”

However, more than just highlighting local storytellers and entertaining viewers, Rolland said he does have larger purpose in developing these brief video stories.

“It seems like many of us are finding it difficult to talk to one another over the political divide, and it’s especially painful to see traditionally marginalized groups, especially, demonized and their humanity dismissed,” said Rolland.

So he’s made a special effort to reach out to LGBTQ and non-binary communities, youths, the non-religious, BIPOC, immigrants and refugees, among others.

“It’s easy to ‘other’ people we don’t know or understand, but it’s much more difficult to dismiss people we know and empathize with. I’m hoping that these storytellers can help connect our neighbors and reveal our shared humanity.”

Rolland said he’s currently looking for the next local storyteller to feature. He said he’s seeking humorous, poignant, or even tragic stories relevant to readers of The Union (meaning personal and local to Nevada County) with a beginning, a middle and an ending.

“I know that sounds pretty basic, but I’ve gotten submissions about how the person prefers salsa to ketchup, and imagines it’s a gripping tale of romance and adventure,” he said with a smile.

Rolland has asked that Nevada County storytellers reach out to him via email at ncgoldenstories@gmail.com with contact information (name, email, and phone) and a one-sentence summary of the story.

Stories don’t have to be Pulitzer Prize winners, explained Rolland. He noted that a close relative, who’s also a gifted storyteller, can get a room belly-laughing just by describing a recent car trip with her elderly parents.

“They’re often simple stories, really, but told with lots of passion and energy,” he said.

WATCH THE VIDEOS Charlie Landau and Jim Richards get married: youtu.be/y8fKXNI_WQs Kimberly Ewing and the Mooney Flat Farm: youtu.be/AyV6pP7qYvY