Rape, kidnapping cases, advance toward trial

Two Grass Valley men are set for jury trials this September, with one defendant accused of kidnapping and battery and another man being charged with rape.

Elliot Winston Black, 31, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury, criminal threats and child abuse. His trial is set to begin on Sept. 7, according to court records.

Nicholas Patrick Carlozzi, 28, is being charged with rape and inflicting injury on a partner, among other charges. His trial date is Sept. 14, per court documents. He’s also pleaded not guilty.

Black is alleged to have kidnapped his then-girlfriend over a period of two days in March 2019, and is also accused of kidnapping the woman’s daughter.

If convicted on all charges, Black would face up to 13 years in state prison, according to Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell. Newell said that prosecutors plan to present a variety of evidence against Black at his trial, including testimony from his ex-girlfriend. She has not been identified by authorities.





Black’s alleged crimes apparently stem from a heated dispute with his girlfriend that escalated into violence. Prosecutors say that after the girlfriend tried to leave the van that the couple was arguing in, Black got out and dragged the woman across Highway 49 before throwing her into the back of the van, having used a stun gun to subdue her.

Over the next two days, Black purportedly continued to terrorize the woman and her daughter, with both victims being held at a nearby residence against their will, according to prosecutors. In addition to using a stun gun on his girlfriend, Black pepper-sprayed her and put duct tape over her mouth, causing the woman to lose consciousness, authorities have said.

Black was later arrested after deputies responded to a domestic violence report at a residence on the 14000 block of McCourtney Road.

Black’s defense attorney, David Grow, could not be reached comment.

Carlozzi is accused of having raped a former partner of his in April 2019. In addition to rape, he also faces charges of forcible oral copulation, false imprisonment, and battery, according to court records.

He faces over 23 years in prison if convicted on all counts, Newell said. The prosecution would likely place priority on obtaining a lengthy prison sentence due to Carlozzi’s prior criminal history, which includes convictions for first-degree burglary and for selling narcotics, he added.

The alleged victim of the rape, an adult woman whose identity has not been released, will testify against the defendant at trial, Newell said, adding that her testimony, along with other evidence, has given prosecutors a “very solid case” against the accused.

Carlozzi’s defense attorney, David Alkire, declined to comment.

Carlozzi had apparently dated the victim for six months prior to the 2019 incident. The woman claimed that she went over to his home on Mockingbird Way to address a dispute the pair had over money, before Carlozzi held her against her will and raped her, reports state.

Carlozzi has remained in custody continuously since his arrest in 2019, and would get credit in regards to his sentence for time already served if convicted, Newell said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com