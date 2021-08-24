 Raising roses: State Parks sells Empire Mine heritage rose clippings | TheUnion.com
Raising roses: State Parks sells Empire Mine heritage rose clippings

Elias Funez
  

California State Parks volunteer Marsha Lewis shows off some of the Empire Mine State Historic Park’s heritage rose garden clippings that she’s helped propagate to raise money for the parks foundation. Forty-nine plants were sold before the end of the sale Saturday at the park’s entrance.
Photo: Elias Funez
There are over 65 varieties of heritage roses on the Empire Mine State Historic Park grounds. The clippings from 16 different varieties were nurtured for two years before being sold Saturday, with proceeds to benefit the State Parks foundation.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local history and flora lovers were able to take home a living piece of history during the annual fledgling heritage rose bush sale that has become a popular event, with all roses selling before the end of the day. Park volunteer Marsha Lewis has been nurturing the clippings for the past two years and now they are ready to find their “forever home.“
Photo: Elias Funez

 

A late blooming variety of rose can be seen among the heritage rose gardens of Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Clippings from 16 different varieties, including the popular Charles de Mills, were planted into 49 one-gallon pots and sold for $20 each. All varieties for sale were sold before the end of the day.
Photo: Elias Funez
A late blooming variety of rose can be seen among the heritage rose gardens of Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley. There are over 65 varieties of heritage roses on the park’s grounds.
Photo: Elias Funez

