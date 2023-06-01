Staff Writer
Nevada County has a great need for foster care families, also known as resource families, that provide support for children that are separated from their families for a period of time, according to Morgan Welty-Geisick, transitional housing and case manager who organized an event called “Raise Them Up.”
“Raise Them Up” was held at the Twin Cities Church parking lot in Grass Valley last week to support and celebrate families in the community who serve children in the foster care system.
“We are lacking resource families in Nevada County. We want to keep the children here,” Welty-Geisic said. “By law if children who have been detained, in other words removed from their home, can not be placed here, we have to send them out of Nevada County.”
One of the goals for the “Raise Them Up” event was to recruit prospective resource families and introduce all the services available in Nevada County for anyone considering opening their heart and home to a child in foster care, according to Melissa Balderston, Foster and Native Youth Programs coordinator for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.
May is National Foster Care Month, according to Balderston.
“We are celebrating kin care families also, meaning those that are raising relatives — grandparents raising grandchildren, aunts and uncles raising nieces and nephews,” Balderston said.
Nevada County has a large number of kin care families, according to Balderston. Families who have adopted children are also connected with services at the event.
It was a day of fun and activities for families, with bounce houses, music, lunch, reptile education demonstrations and a chance to talk with agency representatives at over 25 booths.
Information regarding services for transitioning foster youth, meaning those who are aging and going into adulthood, and IEP programs were also available.
“We have an intensive program where we hold their hand into adulthood and even help them find housing later on and even pay some rent through the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office,” Balderston said.
The many agencies and booths lining “resource row” bring support services that wrap all these families in Nevada County, according to Balderston.
It is all under the umbrella of the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools including Foster Youth Services (FYSCP), Independent Living Program (ILP), Transitional Housing Program (THP+) and Indian Education, according to Balderston.
“We need to honor our families and we need to recruit foster families. You’re going to meet a lot of wonderful people here today,” Balderston said.
The event was well attended throughout the day as families trickled in and out at their own pace,” according to Balderston. “We had funding to start this last year. We took control at the superintendent’s office and ran it. We have funding for this year and next year.”
“We want to show the community that they are not alone,” Welty-Geisick said.
Children met other children who were in foster care or adopted, parents met other parents and the network of professionals had a chance to connect, according to Balderston.
“There were some powerful moments,” Balderston said.
The systems of support that wrap families in Nevada County
“522 is the average number of days a child spends in foster care in California and there is a need for more community awareness,” Michelle Young representing Stanford Sierra Youth and Families (SSYF) said.
If a person is interested in becoming a resource parent, they would start with SSYF and the training and application process takes about seven to eight months, according to Young.
“We do the application, the background checks, the psycho-social assessment, and the complete picture,” Young said. “Reunification is the first goal. However we also need concurrent families. If reunification does not happen, they stay with the homes of the concurrent families.”
When children are removed through Child Protection Services (CPS), they are placed with a licensed concurrent family.
“Some families have challenges and need to heal them from some of the trauma and the things that have separated them as a family,” Young said. “Some go through substance use disorder programs or anger management or parenting classes, others can’t.”
If reunification doesn’t work out, the children can stay right where they are, according to Young.
California Family Urgent Response System (Cal-FURS)
Representatives from Cal-FURS were also in attendance to educate families about how they can provide current and former foster youth and their caregivers with immediate, trauma-informed support when they need it.
FURS prevents placement moves by preserving the relationship between the child or youth and their caregiver, according to the FURS website.
Foster Care Bill of Rights
Every child in foster care is required to meet with an ombudsperson every six months to review the Foster Care Bill of Rights guide book in an age appropriate way, according to Greg Asher, Bureau Chief for California Foster Care Ombudsperson (CFCO).
There are 41 rights in two languages and sixteen languages coming soon, according to Asher. The Foster Care Bill of Rights comes in the form of a coloring book for younger children and a portable on card stock is also very popular.
“We want kids to know that they are empowered,” Asher said. “We have an investigative component and an educational component.”
The Office of the Foster Care Ombudsperson is a neutral and independent office that helps solve problems and complaints about the care, placement, and services of children and youth in foster care, according to Asher.
FREED
Many children in foster care also have disabilities and need to be connected with services, according to Norma Spease, Housing Resource Coordinator at FREED.
FREED can guide resource families in need of assistance such as Voice Options, a speech generated device for people unable to speak or who have difficulty speaking.
One application called LAMP Words for Life is designed for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.
The FIX-IT Program through FREED provides minor modifications and repairs for older adults and people with disabilities such as grab-bars and railings, faucets that need replacing or are hard to turn or ramps and stairs, according to Spease.
“Volunteers visit a home, evaluate the problem and make minor repairs at no charge,” according to the FIX-IT pamphlet.
Connecting resource families to Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) is another support available to speak with at the “Raise Them Up” event.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Children in foster care are also supported by a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to help navigate through the foster care system, according to Jane Houston, a case manager for CASA.
“The goal is always family reunification, should that not work out, then another form of permanency is pursued — guardianship or adoption,” Houston said. “They go to court to explain things to them, look after their educational needs and medical needs.”
A typical court case goes a year to 18 months, according to Houston.
Volunteers
A-Z Reptile Rescue volunteered to attend “Raise Them Up,” because Danielle and Anthony Abeyta want to teach children about reptiles.
“We are also foster parents, Danielle Abeyta said. “We love the kids and we want the families to know that they are supported.”
“The motto of A-Z Reptile is that no reptile will be left behind. A-Z Reptile Rescue takes in any reptile that needs a home, especially the sick, injured or defensive reptiles, meaning those perceived as aggressive,” Abeyta said.