‘Raise the conscience’: Videos highlight unhoused population in Nevada County





Judy Wheeler sits on a bench outside of the Madelyn Helling Library earlier this month.

Photo: Elias Funez

Without steady income, landlords might not rent to a prospective tenant.

A Grass Valley couple learned that the hard way. Despite their marketable skills and occasional work, they often remain unhoused.

Vadi Zaitsev is a pianist and guitarist. He’s taught private music lessons while performing at the Miners Foundry, Nevada County Fairgrounds and Sergio’s Restaurant.

“I play it all — jazz, blues, rock, bossa nova and flamenco,” he said. “Maybe I could start teaching again, but we need a bed in a nice community.”

Then there’s the health issues.

Judy Wheeler, his partner, also has poor health. When she arrived in Nevada County in 2013, she was renting a home near Lake Wildwood she shared with her adult son, Michael. Wheeler’s mother had only recently died. She received an inheritance, which proved to be a lifeline as landlords would not rent to an unemployed tenant.

“The landlord wanted a year’s rent up front if you’re not working and if you’re just living off an inheritance, it sort of bleeds out over time,” she said.

Before caring for her mother, Wheeler worked in Los Angeles doing data entry. She worked there for three years when her mom took ill.

“I did look for employment, but after that 18- to 19-year gap, employers thought my skills were obsolete because I was using paper ledgers instead of online software programs,” she said.

Wheeler lost her Lake Wildwood rental when the owner opted to sell it in summer 2017. Her inheritance was running low and she was hoping to hold out until Christmas and then move to Tennessee, where her son Michael was working for a book retailer. But time ran out for a transition and she had to vacate by September.

POLICE

Wheeler then tried living out of her hatchback in a South County parking lot.

“I tucked my car way in the back where I thought it was dark,” she said. “But a police officer tapped on the car window with a flashlight, and when he shined it on the back seat he saw all my possessions and figured I was houseless.”

The visibility of homelessness over the past decade has increasingly caught the attention of law enforcement. The Grass Valley Police Department has taken the initiative to prepare officers to effectively engage with them. Capt. Joe Matteoni said all officers complete certified 16-hour, use of force/de-escalation training.

“The goal is to improve officer awareness of the homeless population,” Matteoni said. “And we’re increasing awareness of special circumstances involving the homeless.”

Additionally, Grass Valley police have a full-time CalVIP officer — the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Program. The Break the Cycle of Violence Act clarifies the purpose of CalVip: to enhance public health and safety through effective violence reduction initiatives in communities disproportionately impacted by violence.

Police also received three years of funding from the Board of State and Community Corrections for a pilot program patterned after San Diego’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team focused on homeless outreach.

“The model pairs a police officer with an outreach worker/case manager,” Matteoni said. “This person may also be a licensed clinical therapist. The grant required 51% of funding be passed to a nonprofit partner, and Grass Valley was one of a handful of rural cities eligible for the grant, supported by $575,000 over three years. The nonprofit partner is the Hospitality House, but supervision of the program is primarily overseen by GVPD.”

VIDEO PROJECT

Wheeler also lived in a parking lot, though police had him move in 2018 and he went to Hospitality House.

It was at Hospitality House where Wheeler met Zaitsev. They found extended stays at motels thanks to pandemic relief support, though resources dried up in April and they had to return to their car.

Tom Durkin , homeless advocate, then made their acquaintance. As Durkin has long maintained, everybody needs a safe place to be. It’s the motto of his independent communications project — the No Place to Go Video Project .

It’s an initiative to support a safe-ground sanctuary camp for unhoused people. Toward that cause, Durkin launched his video project.

“I’m interviewing unhoused people and making one-minute videos,” he said. “I want to raise the conscience of the community. This camp should be supported. It is morally, legally and economically right and it is a safety issue.”

Durkin recently was awarded a Sierra Business Council micro-business grant.

“It’ll help me recover from a near-total loss of business because of COVID-19,” he said. “This will allow me to continue the No Place to Go Video Project with a real video camera, wireless Lavalier microphones and professional video editing software.”

Wheeler called the safe sanctuary encampment a good idea.

“And Tom said on his website, it’d be safe from police intervention,” she said. “But it also said, it’ll be able to evict any bad guys who cause trouble.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com