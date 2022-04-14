Rainy forecast leads to egg hunt changes
Organizers of two Easter egg hunts have changed their plans in anticipation of rain this Saturday.
The Twin Cities Church Egg Hunt will now be held at 8:30 a.m. inside the church at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway. The free event features a pancake breakfast, face painting, inflatables, Easter crafts, family photos and the egg hunt.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Nevada Irrigation District will hold a free drive-thru egg hunt at Orchard Springs Campground, 19085 Larsen Road, Grass Valley.
