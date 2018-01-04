Rainy days ahead for Nevada County, but not for long

Nevada County residents woke to the sweet smell of fresh rainfall Thursday morning after a half to three quarters of an inch of rain dropped in the region.

Grass Valley saw .48 inches of rain, while Nevada City recorded .74 inches. Browns Valley in Yuba County saw .42 inches of rain.

The rainfall was the first wave in a series of precipitation events that forecasters are expecting will drop another eight-tenths to an inch of rain Friday.

While Thursday morning's rain left relatively no impact on local roadways, Friday's precipitation is expected to occur during the afternoon and evening commute, leaving the potential for slick roads and traffic snarls.

Early next week, late Monday into Tuesday, forecasters are expecting a wetter system to affect the majority of the state.

"It will be a wetter and colder storm," National Weather Service forecaster Jim Mathews said Thursday.

"It doesn't look like a real heavy soaker, but a little bit wetter than what we're talking about currently over the next couple of days," Mathews said.

Beyond that though, the precipitation forecast looks bleak.

"A dry pattern returns through the middle of the month," Mathews said. "We go to the 14th of January, it looks pretty dry, then we'll kind of wait and see."

While the first half of January is on target for average rainfall, the last half of the month is expected to be drier than normal.

"It doesn't mean that we won't get any rain," Mathews said. "But nothing we can hang our hats on."

Snow levels

Those traveling over the mountain passes won't have to worry about chaining up their tires until early Saturday morning, when the last of this first round of precipitation will move through the area.

By then levels will drop to around 6,000 feet elevation.

"Snow levels [will be] quite high, above the Sierra pass levels until Friday after midnight," Mathews said. "The snow level will drop, by that time the precipitation levels will be winding down."

Mountain travelers won't have to worry about snow over the passes until the following, colder system is expected to move in Monday night.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.