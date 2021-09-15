Rainfall forecast for weekend

Little Deer Creek trickles through Pioneer Park in Nevada City on Wednesday. A quarter to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the region over the weekend.

Photo: Elias Funez

Cooler and breezy weather headed this way over the next few days will bring the possibility of some mountain rain over the weekend, but will also raise the fire weather risk level to minor through at least Monday.

National Weather Service fire risk outlook levels range from little to none, minor, moderate, major, and extreme.

About a quarter to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the Grass Valley area late Saturday and into Sunday, with more precipitation expected in the higher elevations.

“The rest of the county, locally higher amounts, a little over an inch in the higher elevations,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Idamis Del Valle said.

Elevated fire weather concerns Friday and Saturday are concentrated mainly along the Sierra crest, with 20 to 35 mph southwest wind gusts expected.

“Looks like we could have breezy north to east winds early next week,” Del Valle added. “Could be Monday through Tuesday morning.”

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for today and Friday, before dropping to a high of 78 Saturday, then 68 Sunday, when rain is expected.

Overnight lows will drop from the mid-60s to mid-50s by Sunday night.

At this point the coming weather system is not expected to bring thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230