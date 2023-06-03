Staff Writer
Nevada City celebrated Pride month with a second annual flag-raising ceremony including speeches, music and the many hands that placed iconic rainbow Pride flags on the lampposts up and down Broad and Commercial Street.
Well over 100 people attended the event across from City Hall where York Street was blocked off for the crowd to gather.
“We are giving everybody in the state an idea of what Nevada City is about — inclusive, festive and fun,” Lou Cici, Nevada City Councilmember said.
A separate flagpole installation to the left of the American and California flags on the roof of City Hall was installed this year according to Daniela Fernandez, Vice Mayor of Nevada City.
The reason for the separate flagpole is that in case there is ever a situation where the American flag would need to be lowered, all other flags would need to be removed. With a separate flagpole, the pride flag would stay where it is for the month of June, according to Fernandez.
This is our third pride flag raising and it’s the result of what happens when progressive leaders come together in solidarity. And with the goal of policy catching up with culture,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez listed the names of individuals who could be honored during Pride month in her speech.
“Pride is a time to celebrate, we celebrate who we are, we celebrate who we love and we celebrate how far we’ve come,” Fernandez said. “It’s also a time to honor the efforts and accomplishments of those who came before us.”
“I would like to invoke here today the spirits of James Baldwin and Harvey Milk, Audre Lorde and Lorraine Hansberry, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, Bayard Rustin, Barbara Gittings, Billie Jean King, Virginia Woolf, Frida Kahlo, and my Uncle Steve and David Osborne and Charles Woodson,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez also reflected on the journey the LGBTQ+ community has made over the past decades.
“Pride is also about mourning… We’re mourning the people that we’ve lost to disease. The people that we lost to murder. The people that we’ve lost to suicide. It’s about those yet not able to join us here today.”
“It’s about holding enough Pride for all the queer people for the entire nation of Uganda. In the national news they just passed the most strict anti-LGBTQ legislation where queerness is now punishable by death,” Fernandez said.
Before the event, friends, families and neighbors gathered and greeted each other.
Reverend Kevin Tarsa, from the Unitarian Universalists Community in the Mountains located at 246 S. Church Street in Grass Valley said he had a long tradition of being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We are very happy to celebrate and honor all people and this kind of diversity,” Tarsa said. “I love that this is a public, a public affirmation, not that everyone agrees, but it’s the community’s way of saying, ‘Hey, this is part of the community.’”
Joseph Wallace, a queer youth in Nevada City said that events like this really affect him. They make him feel safe and seen in the community.
“I’m really grateful to be here,” Wallace said before it was his turn to give a speech at the podium.
Wallace reviewed the meaning of each of the colors of the Pride flag in his speech and two more colors that were removed in the 1970’s.
“There were also a couple other colors that were removed from the Pride flag a couple years ago… Pink was sex and indigo was serenity. Every day I look at the news… and there is always bad news for our community. I hope we can look to a future where we can bring serenity back to us.”
After the assassination of Harvey Milk, who served on the board of supervisors in San Francisco in 1978, demand for the rainbow Pride flag grew, according to USA Today media source.
Gilbert Baker, an artist and activist who designed the flag in 1978, also known by his drag persona named Busty Ross, originally included pink and indigo stripes.
Although there are several versions of the story, the most common is that the manufacturer, Paramount Flag Co., informed Baker that the hot pink fabric was not available for mass production. The same went for the indigo stripe as well.