Rain today through Saturday; dry weather returns Sunday

Timing-Loop

KEY POINTS

Widespread precipitation today-Saturday

Winter Weather Advisory above 6500 feet today then above 4000 feet Saturday night

StormTimeline

IMPACTS

Mountain travel delays and chain controls

Slick roads from Valley showers

TIMING

Today – Saturday Night Mountain snow Snow levels 6000-7000 feet today, dropping to 4000 feet Saturday night Snow total accumulations 10 – 15 inches; locally 2 feet high peaks Light accumulations possible down to around 4000 feet Saturday evening Light Valley showers Up to 0.25 inches in the Northern Sacramento Valley; lighter amounts elsewhere



SUMMARY: Widespread precipitation through Saturday night. A brief decrease in snow is possible Saturday midday, then snow increases again during the evening. Snow levels near pass level today will drop Saturday, with light accumulations down to around 4000 feet. Travel concerns continue through Saturday night due to the snowfall. Dry weather returns Sunday into early next week. A weak system is possible Wednesday with only precipitation amounts currently expected.

Source: The National Weather Service