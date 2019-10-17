 Rain today, gone tomorrow | TheUnion.com

Rain today, gone tomorrow

News | October 17, 2019

Drops of precipitation gather on the backs of maple tree leaves behind the historic assay office in downtown Nevada City where .06” of rain fell early Thursday morning. A 10% chance of rain is forecast for Saturday, though the region is expected to return to sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s by early next week. Twenty-four hour rain totals from the region: Rough and Ready, .10”; Ridge Road, .03”; Downtown Grass Valley, .02”; Alta Sierra, .02”; Glenbrook Basin, .04”; Nevada County Airport, .07”; San Juan Ridge, .11”; Truckee, .02”; Auburn, .01”.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

