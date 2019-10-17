Rain today, gone tomorrow

Rain today, gone tomorrowNews | October 17, 2019 0 0 Drops of precipitation gather on the backs of maple tree leaves behind the historic assay office in downtown Nevada City where .06” of rain fell early Thursday morning. A 10% chance of rain is forecast for Saturday, though the region is expected to return to sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s by early next week. Twenty-four hour rain totals from the region: Rough and Ready, .10”; Ridge Road, .03”; Downtown Grass Valley, .02”; Alta Sierra, .02”; Glenbrook Basin, .04”; Nevada County Airport, .07”; San Juan Ridge, .11”; Truckee, .02”; Auburn, .01”.Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. News Remediating mercury at Reclaiming the SierraOctober 17, 2019 Courtyards at Penn Valley keep affordable housing status through refinancingOctober 17, 2019 Shooting suspect arrested in Nevada County charged with murder after victim diesOctober 17, 2019Nevada County will prosecute Orange County man accused of trying to lure girl for sexOctober 17, 2019 Auburn police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-runOctober 17, 2019 See more