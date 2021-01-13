 Rain today gone tomorrow: Warming trend extends through weekend | TheUnion.com
Rain today gone tomorrow: Warming trend extends through weekend

Vehicles make their way along Brunswick Road near Loma Rica Road during Wednesday’s light rainfall. A warming trend that extends through the weekend begins today, with temperatures in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies across western Nevada County. A high of 64 on Friday, and 65 and 66 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, are forecast for Grass Valley and Nevada City.
People across Nevada County woke to trace amounts of rainfall while others received more precipitation. The 24-hour rain totals are: 0.02 inches at the Nevada County Airport, 0.04 inches near Empire Mine State Historic Park, 0.23 inches near Condon Park, 0.24 inches in Rough and Ready, and 0.34 inches on the San Juan Ridge.
