Rain to refresh Sierra Foothills

Nevada County residents may look forward to looming clouds and deactivated sprinklers, as the National Weather Service predicted the region will receive 2 to 5 inches of rain over this week.

“Were going to see rain (again) through Tuesday night,” Meteorologist Eric Kurth said. “We have (storm) systems going through Wednesday-Thursday, then another on Friday-Saturday and Sunday-Monday.”

The area received almost a half-inch of rain Sunday night. More is expected later this week.

Kurth said the weather service anticipates snow at higher elevations — above 6,000 feet — with an inch or two hitting the higher peaks of the northern to mid-Sierra on the county’s east side this weekend.

Kurth said the week is looking “pretty wet” after the lull in precipitation today.

Mary Eldridge, the public information officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, said Cal Fire officials are “obviously” grateful for the rain received thus far — almost a half-inch over Sunday night — but are not able to determine if the community is out of the woods yet.

"It's crazy that the leaves have changed like this," California Organics employee Paige Baggett said, adding that the smell in the air and the lack of guilt from staying inside comes as a relief. Baggett said she, like the rest of the county, is looking forward to the official conclusion of the 2021 fire season.



“This morning, we were discussing (the rain’s impact on the fire season) in our chief’s conference call,“ Eldridge said.

Eldridge said the half-inch received earlier this week is insufficient, but fire officials will review the change in conditions once more precipitation arrives.





“Seasonal winds move through every fall,” Eldridge said. “Combined with a couple of days of sun, and it’s like the rain never came at all.”

Eldridge said the experts are “just as hopeful as everyone else” the the season of high fire risk comes to a conclusion. Officials will be able to lift the burn ban once the season ends, or at least return to issuing permits.

FORECAST Grass Valley Today — 35/58 Wednesday — 42/53 Thursday – 47/59 Friday — 50/56 Saturday — 55/46 Sunday — 46/51 Truckee Today — 19/53 Wednesday — 29/45 Thursday – 32/54 Friday — 36/50 Saturday — 31/48 Sunday — 44/48

“We’re in an extended period of cool weather,” Kurth said.

He added that although none of the individual storms look particularly intense, the way they are arriving in a series should dampen any fire potential.

Kurth said the weather service expects to know more once the weekend moisture has hit the ground.

Eldridge said some ski resorts have announced their opening days, but forecasts alone are an insufficient reason for Cal Fire to relinquish its defenses.

“Even if they can predict the weather a week out or two weeks out, they won’t be able to tell once the rain arrives,” Eldridge said.

Vail’s North Star will open Nov. 19. Squaw Valley, now known as Palisades Tahoe, is slated to open Nov. 24.

