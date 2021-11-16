Rain to hit Grass Valley Thursday night

According to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento Office, Grass Valley will receive a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain from Thursday into Friday.

Meteorologist Anna Wanless said the moisture will offset any dryness brought on by 15 to 20 mph gusts expected Tuesday night and this morning.

A Nevada County yogi on Tuesday strikes a flexible pose on a granite boulder along the Hirschman Trail.

“The gusts will kick up (Tuesday) afternoon into early morning hours (Wednesday),” Wanless said, adding that today is expected to be calm and clear.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly sunny and sunny, respectively.

Wanless said if east county’s correlating precipitation takes a solid form, it would just be a dusting on the Sierra Ridge.

“This is going to be a warmer system, with likely no snow at all,” Wanless said, adding that there might be a dusting above pass levels at 7,500 feet. “As far as rain out in Truckee, honestly, it looks a little drier.”

Larry Goodson, left, and wife Margaret Goodson took advantage of Tuesday’s moderate temperatures and clear skies to hike around Hirschman Pond. The couple have spent 10 years of their 52 years together as residents of Nevada County, but this was their first visit to the popular hiking spot off Cement Hill.

Although temperatures are cooling down, the fall is an active season for Nevada County.

House of Fates, a new theater production company, celebrated the turn of the season with its premiere production of the play called “Persephone,” which debuted last week.The play, which offers a mythological explanation for the changing of the seasons, was followed by an after party at Elixart’s new location.

Nevada County’s MushBarn has stopped producing its pink oyster mushrooms, opting for shitakkes.

The last Grass Valley’s Farmer’s Market of the season is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three-year-old Lily and brother Indy, 5, caught a few fish — actually fall-colored floating leaves — with a stick and by hand at Hirschman Pond Tuesday afternoon.

