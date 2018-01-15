Rain, snow in Truckee and Tahoe region later this week

After a series of dry days, the Truckee and Tahoe region can expect to get some snow later this week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said.

The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the best chance before 11 a.m. The high should be near 45 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

The outlook brightens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Rain and snow then becomes likely on Thursday, Jan. 18, with the best chance for snow in the evening. Snow is also in the forecast for Friday, Jan. 19.

“We’ve been telling people, bottom line, if you have travel plans you should pay attention to the weather forecast, and expect delays this weekend” said Scott McGuire, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Expect several inches of snow by the end of this week, and at least a foot of snow at 7,000 feet and above elevations.