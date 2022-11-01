Rain snarls roadways; forecasters hopeful for more precipitation

A vehicle driver was able to walk away from this rollover incident that occurred along the south bound Highway 49 on-ramp from the Brunswick overpass. Dozens of collisions were reported on area roadways during Tuesday afternoon’s precipitation event.

Photo: Elias Funez

A band of enhanced precipitation following an east moving cold front brought a widespread wetting rain to the region Tuesday as well as the coolest weather of the season.

This weather system also marks the first opportunities for some low snow, with levels forecast to drop down to 3,500 feet in the early morning.

One to two inches of precipitation is forecast for the Grass Valley region through today.

By Tuesday afternoon, rain levels marked between 1/3, and one inch according to different rain gauge locations throughout Nevada County.

Multiple vehicle collisions were reported on area roadways Tuesday afternoon when the heaviest amounts of rain fell including along Highways 49, 20, and Interstate 80.

A single vehicle rollover collision along the Highway 49 on-ramp of Brunswick Road left a driver with minor injuries Tuesday at about 1:00 p.m.

The on-ramp was temporarily closed until the wreck could be cleared up.

A chance of scattered showers remains for the Grass Valley region this afternoon.

“Hit and miss,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said. “Chance you could see nothing and a chance you could see something.”

Temperatures have become quite chilly in the region with a high of 45 degrees forecast today, and a low of 35 degrees forecast for tonight — the coolest weather of the season — according to the National Weather Service.

As the day progresses, snow levels will start to come up a bit to 4,000 feet and 4,500 feet by the afternoon.

Wind-sheltered areas and the eastern side of the Valley have a better chance of seeing frost Thursday morning.

According to unofficial reports from the National Weather Service snow lab on Donner Summit, approximately four inches of snow had fallen by Tuesday afternoon.

While no low snow is expected in Grass Valley, levels will drop quite a bit Tuesday night and this morning between 3,500 feet and 4,000 feet.

Meteorologists will be looking at weather models to get a better idea of what is in store for this weekend and next week, though forecasters are optimistic about the prospects for more precipitation.

“Sometime next weekend or next week, pretty up in the air right now,” Mueller said. “We’ll see if models get a little better handle on it, but there is something out there so hopefully we’ll see some additional rain chances and snow chances over the Sierra next week.”

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com.