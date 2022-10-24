Rain skips Grass Valley, potential for rain returns Saturday and Sunday

Folks across the region have been reaching for their sweaters and cranking up their heaters for the first time this season as temperatures continue to trend below normal for this time of year.

The Sierra Nevada Mountains saw their first snowfall of the water year over the weekend when 1.4 inches was recorded at Soda Springs according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Precipitation forecast for the Western Nevada County region was mostly non-existent, though forecasters are keeping an eye on the potential for another system this coming weekend.

“The rain did miss the Grass Valley area,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller said. “It was a bit more up the hill.”

Blue Canyon reported .01 inch of rain while Lake Spaulding recorded .04 inch of rain. The Sierra peaks reported up to .2 inch.

Rain initially forecast for Monday through Wednesday has dissipated.

“Those chances basically have gone away,” Heller said, adding that this system will instead drop rain in the Shasta and far Northern California regions.

The next chance of rain for the Nevada County region comes this Saturday and Sunday.

“It is definitely possible, but there are a lot of variabilities, we could expect not to see any rain,” Heller said.

“By the middle of this week we’ll know more.

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler than normal for this time of year, which has been by about four degrees, according to officials.

Today, Grass Valley is forecast for a high of 67 and a low of 47; a high of 64 and a low of 45 Wednesday; and a high of 66 and low of 48 Thursday.

Wind gusts that prepped PG&E officials for power shutoffs last weekend will be of less concern with this coming weather system according to Heller.

“Some breezier winds on Wednesday,” Heller said. “Maybe a few degrees below normal.”

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com.