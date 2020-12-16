 Rain, rain, rain | TheUnion.com
Rain, rain, rain

Elias Funez
  

Rain drops gather on a windshield in Nevada City during last weekend’s rainstorm, when roughly 0.64 inches of rainfall was recorded at the Nevada County Airport. Grass Valley is forecast for another 1 to 2 inches of rain through today, as a winter storm advisory has been issued. Snow levels today are expected to drop to 4,000 feet, with 18 inches of fresh snowfall expected over the Sierra peaks. Sunny skies and pleasant weather are expected to return Friday and extend through the weekend, when daytime highs are forecast to reach the lower 60s.
Elias Funez
Shoppers don’t mind the rain Sunday evening along Broad Street in downtown Nevada City, where 0.63 inches of rain fell. In Grass Valley 0.53 inches of rain was recorded. Western Nevada County is forecast to receive 1 to 2 more inches of precipitation through the day today.
Elias Funez

 

