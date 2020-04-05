Rain, rain, rain: Nevada County gets doused

A large oak’s vibrant spring growth soaks up the weekend rain along Pleasant Valley Road near French Corral. Many Nevada County locations recorded more than two inches of rainfall within a 24 hour period beginning Saturday.

24 HOUR RAIN TOTALS: SAT-SUN Idaho Maryland Rd. - 3.15” Banner Lava Cap Rd. - 2.75” Bennett & Brunswick Rd. - 2.85” Alta Sierra – 2.55” Newtown Rd. - 2.28” Nevada City – 2.23” Empire Mine - .77” Beale Air Force Base - . 44”

A high impact late season winter storm began soaking Nevada County over the weekend with many western county locations recording 24 hour precipitation totals in excess of two inches.

Donner Pass is forecast to receive two to three feet of snow with levels dropping to 3,500 feet before the storm passes.

“You’re not going to get a lot of snow accumulation down at that level, but you will get something,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said.

The storm is expected to taper off today with a chance of showers and Tuesday looking dry.

“We should be warming up as we get through the week,” Baruffaldi said. “Wednesday through Friday temps should be climbing into the mid 60s.”

Highs temperatures are expected in the mid 50s today and tomorrow.

Long range models show the potential for highs to remain in the mid 60s.

