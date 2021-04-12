Rain possible, but not likely: Chance of showers, then sunny weather expected through Sunday

The chance of rain is coming, but it’s “not great,” the National Weather Service said,.

Beginning late today and continuing overnight, Grass Valley begins to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, “more toward the higher elevations, so less of a chance the closer you get to the valley,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield.

The likelihood of showers in Grass Valley during this period is “not great,” according to Littlefield, although there is a chance. She said the best timing for Grass Valley to actually see showers is expected to be around 10 p.m.

Today is forecast to be sunny with a high of 64 and nighttime low of 42.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., as well as a sunny day with a high of 62 and clear night with a low of 41.

“After that, we’ll be going into a warming pattern with really dry conditions continuing,” said Littlefield, explaining that this is due to the currently ”very dry“ air mass in the region.

“With those clear skies, we’ll definitely start heating up pretty quickly,” she said.

Beginning Thursday, days are expected to remain sunny through the end of the weekend, with highs expected to ramp up from 66 and 71 Thursday and Friday to high 70s through the weekend.

Lows are also expected to rise, although less drastically, with lows of 42 and 45 expected for Thursday and Friday nights, and a low of around 48 Saturday night.

Littlefield said this week’s weather pattern, which is “definitely conducive to create some above average temperatures,” is normal for this time of year.

“We still can get these lows down into our area this time of year, spring, and it’s not uncommon to have passing showers in the mountains and then the warming back up,” said Littlefield.

She explained that, following the early week low, “anything and everything that is going along with that storm track will be out of our area and off to the north.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.