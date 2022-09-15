Rain on the way: Precipitation will not end fire season
The rain should start Saturday evening.
The high temperatures Nevada County had last week are now decidedly cooler, and the area could get rain for a couple of days.
The rain, starting Saturday evening, should last through Sunday, with thunderstorms possibly moving in Monday and Tuesday.
“We have an early fall system that will drop down the West Coast and bring widespread rain to the interior of California,” said Courtney Carpenter, with the National Weather Service. “The heaviest rain is expected Sunday into Monday.”
The possibility of rain had increased since a forecast released Tuesday.
Carpenter stated that the upcoming rain would not qualify as a fire season ending event, but will be a season slowing event. The Mosquito Fire continues to burn near Foresthill. As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reported the blaze has consumed over 64,000 acres and was 20% contained. Fuels will remain critically dry.
Breezy southerly winds will arrive Saturday night to Sunday as the system moves in. This could cause concern for fire before the rain begins to fall, as the winds are expected to gust between 25 and 30 mph.
“There is definitely a concern with those winds,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist with the Sacramento branch of the National Weather Service. “The fuels are still extremely dry. Humidity levels will be a little higher, so that’s why there are no red flag warnings.
The weather service predicts the Grass Valley area could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain between Saturday and Tuesday. The service also reminds drivers to exercise caution as the roads could become slick after a significant time without any rainfall.
Chandler-Cooley added that there is no real way of determining when fire season will end.
“It’s really dependent on the fuels, the vegetation, and the different elevations. So there is not a hard-set amount of rain (we need), but it definitely needs to be enough that we see that vegetation getting really green.”
Warmer, drier weather is likely to follow this system.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@gmail.com
