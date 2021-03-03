Rain, lower temperatures expected as ’cold system’ passes
After Wednesday afternoon saw a high of 66, high temperatures are expected to drop to 50 degrees by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Through Friday afternoon, Grass Valley is forecast to remain mostly sunny and clear, with high temperatures of 58 today and Friday.
There is a 70% chance of precipitation Friday night, however, with showers forecast as likely mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield, a “Pacific frontal system” will pass through fairly quickly, from Friday to Saturday, ushering in the cold air and precipitation.
Littlefield described the upcoming weather, a “cold system,” as moving into our area from northward origins.
“As that comes through and brings us rain, chances are we’ll probably see some gusty wind with that passage of the front, as well as the cooled temperatures,” she explained.
A 40% chance of showers is forecast for Saturday before 10 a.m., with the rest of the day expected to be partly sunny and the night mostly clear.
Saturday is expected to have a high temperature of around 50, and a low around 33.
“Once that pushes through, we’ll have some colder air in behind that, and then we … keep that sort of unsettled pattern going into next week,” said Littlefield. “So, it’ll help keep those temperatures a bit below average going into next week.”
While Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high around 52, there is a slight chance of showers beginning 10 p.m. Sunday, and a chance of showers continuing through Monday.
Both rain and snow showers become likely Tuesday, as mostly cloudy weather will persist from the prior day. A high of around 45 is expected.
According to Littlefield, while California can generally be “a variable place” in terms of wet patterns, it is currently “rainy season,” meaning the current patterns of alternating warm weather and “unsettled, stormy weather” are normal.
“We’re getting into that string pattern, where we kind of start waffling between warm, mild conditions, breezy conditions, as well as more storms pushing through,” said Littlefield.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User