Rain, lower temperatures expected as ’cold system’ passes

Karen Miller took her dog for a walk on a Grass Valley trail during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny weather. Wednesday had a high near 66.

Victoria Penate

Wednesday afternoon, visitors to Condon Park in Grass Valley, some with pets at their side, enjoyed the sunny weather ahead of expected precipitation and dropping temperatures this weekend.

Victoria Penate

Camille Hollingshead, right, and Danielle Krauss let their puppies, Pancake and Pickles, play in a stream near Condon Park during the clear weather Wednesday. Precipitation is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning, with chances of showers picking up again from Sunday night into next week.

Victoria Penate

After Wednesday afternoon saw a high of 66, high temperatures are expected to drop to 50 degrees by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Through Friday afternoon, Grass Valley is forecast to remain mostly sunny and clear, with high temperatures of 58 today and Friday.

There is a 70% chance of precipitation Friday night, however, with showers forecast as likely mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield, a “Pacific frontal system” will pass through fairly quickly, from Friday to Saturday, ushering in the cold air and precipitation.

Littlefield described the upcoming weather, a “cold system,” as moving into our area from northward origins.

“As that comes through and brings us rain, chances are we’ll probably see some gusty wind with that passage of the front, as well as the cooled temperatures,” she explained.

A 40% chance of showers is forecast for Saturday before 10 a.m., with the rest of the day expected to be partly sunny and the night mostly clear.

Saturday is expected to have a high temperature of around 50, and a low around 33.

“Once that pushes through, we’ll have some colder air in behind that, and then we … keep that sort of unsettled pattern going into next week,” said Littlefield. “So, it’ll help keep those temperatures a bit below average going into next week.”

While Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high around 52, there is a slight chance of showers beginning 10 p.m. Sunday, and a chance of showers continuing through Monday.

Both rain and snow showers become likely Tuesday, as mostly cloudy weather will persist from the prior day. A high of around 45 is expected.

According to Littlefield, while California can generally be “a variable place” in terms of wet patterns, it is currently “rainy season,” meaning the current patterns of alternating warm weather and “unsettled, stormy weather” are normal.

“We’re getting into that string pattern, where we kind of start waffling between warm, mild conditions, breezy conditions, as well as more storms pushing through,” said Littlefield.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.