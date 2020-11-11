Rain likely for Grass Valley; snow for higher elevations

Grass Valley will squeeze out some moisture from the unusual weather system encroaching on the area this coming weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s not a classic system you might see coming out of the Gulf of Alaska or an atmospheric river,” said Karleisa Rogacheski, a meteorologist with the weather service. “It’s an embedded disturbance in the general pattern growing out of the Pacific Northwest.”

The drop in pressure over the West Coast has functioned as a “slide” and will re-moisten northern California. It’s also expected to bring a half-inch to inch of rain to Grass Valley.

“It will moreso impact Shasta County, but we will be able to squeeze out some moisture as well,” Rogacheski said.

Rogacheski said snow levels this weekend will begin at 5,000 to 5,500 feet. Donner Pass could receive 4 to 6 inches, though the downpour is expected to lighten up on the ridges toward Truckee.

Rogacheski said locals may enjoy a fresh layer, but the weather will impact the region’s accessibility to outsiders.

“If you’re trying to get over there, it won’t be fun,” Rogacheski said. “Conditions will affect visibility and likely require chain controls.”

Rogacheski expected wind gusts of 15-25 miles per hour between Truckee and Grass Valley, with higher winds picking up to 40 mph on the Sierra ridge line.

Rogacheski said the previous weekend’s snowfall in North Lake Tahoe spanned from 6 inches in Soda Springs to 18 inches at Sierra at Tahoe.

The same storm system brought light showers to the Grass Valley area this past weekend.

Today’s highs in Grass Valley are forecast to reach 56, with lows dipping to 36 tonight. There’s a 10% chance of showers early Friday.

Amidst expected Friday showers, the temperature will range between 48 and 41 degrees. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain is expected, the weather service said.

Highs are expected to hover in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. There’s a 30% chance of rain Saturday, dropping to 20% that night.

Monday will warm up to 64.

Light showers are forecast for Tuesday, when the high is expected to reach 61. Showers could continue into Wednesday, with highs hitting 57.

