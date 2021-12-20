Rain for Grass Valley: Snow for Truckee, South Lake

The Basin could receive up to a foot of snow this week before the holidays.

Mike Peron/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

After a short respite from the snow, several more inches could blanket Truckee and South Lake Tahoe just in time for Christmas.

Grass Valley will likely see rain starting tonight, which will last for days. Snow showers enter the forecast Thursday night. Showers are possible Christmas Day, with rain and snow showers that night.

Highs will dip into the 40s starting Wednesday, with a high of 39 expected on Christmas.

Truckee and South Lake Tahoe will likely see plenty of snow.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. Wednesday in the upper elevations. That’s followed by a Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Snow chances start tonight for Truckee, with forecasters saying 20 inches could fall through Christmas Eve. Snow could be heavy Christmas night.

Highs will drop to the 30s by Wednesday, and get to around 30 on Christmas Day.

TAHOE

Today through Thursday should bring lows of 26 in South Lake, and highs up to 42. However, temperatures overnight Thursday could drop as low as 17.

“There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead,” a weather service statement said.

They are calling for 1 to 3 inches Wednesday night and 3 to 5 inches on Thursday.

Officials are recommending to wrap up travel plans if possible, clear drains and gutters of debris, and re-secure holiday decorations.

Lake Forest and Cave Rock boat inspections will be closed starting Wednesday, and will last at least until Monday. Closures beyond Monday will be reevaluated.