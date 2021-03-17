Rain expected today

Rain is expected to start today in Grass Valley, intensifying tonight before leaving in time for a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 50. Showers are expected after noon, with rain chances reaching 90%. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain is forecast to fall.

Lows will drop to 40 tonight, when rain chances hit 100%. Between three quarters and an inch of rain is expected.

The rain will start to disappear starting Friday, when under a tenth of an inch of precipitation is forecast. Highs will reach 51, with lows dropping to 33 that night.

Sunny skies will return in time for Saturday. Highs will climb to 51, and lows will hit 33 that night.

More sun is in the forecast for Sunday. Look for highs of 57, and lows around 35.

The work week will start with partly sunny skies and highs around 55.

