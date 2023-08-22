The stormy weather in Nevada County the past few days is no accident; it is the result of Tropical Storm Hilary, which according to AccuWeather Global Weather Center has caused an estimated $7-9 billion in total damage and economic loss in the United States alone.
Hilary brought with it storms that continued throughout southern California over the weekend, washing out cars and bridges in addition to flooding cars and homes. Many businesses there were forced to close as a result. The storm then moved its way up through Nevada and the northern Rockies, bringing with it more heavy rain.
AccuWeather chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter shared, “As Hilary’s rain moved into the U.S., the storm was moving along swiftly at 20 miles per hour or greater though still produced widespread heavy rain and associated flash flooding, especially in the mountains and the deserts. Had the storm been moving along at a more typical forward speed for tropical storms, such as 10-12 miles per hour, rainfall could have been much worse than it was, with even more severe impacts.”
Faster past considered, Hilary’s precipitation resulted in numerous daily records as well as several all-time records for places like San Diego, which set a new all-time record for daily rainfall with an impressive 1.82”.
Back in Nevada County, most of the county woke up to wet weather on Monday, accompanied by late afternoon-early evening thunderstorms. On Monday morning, Grass Valley experienced a high temperature of 60 degrees, all while the humidity level peaked at 100. By 4:15 p.m. the temperature was 66 degrees while the humidity lowered to 68. The same area saw rainfall totaling .02” at Memorial Park, .19” on Rough & Ready Highway west of Condon Park, and .25” in Nevada City for the previous 72 hours.
For today, the National Weather Service in Sacramento is predicting a 15-25 percent chance of additional thunderstorms from the northern Coast Range to Southern Cascades and Northern Sierra.
After Tuesday, no additional storms are anticipated for the immediate future, with temperatures ranging from a high of 80 on Tuesday to a high of 89 on Thursday. Overnight temps are expected to loom in the low 60s. Conditions should be mostly sunny and clear, bringing back a taste of summertime.
Looking ahead, the weekend seems to be on the same track, with the Weather Service predicting temperatures in the mid to high 80s.
“One thing I wanted to mention,“ said Eric Kurth of the National Weather Service in Sacramento, “is the Mosquito and Caldor fire (sites) have some concerns where they might get some heavy rain tonight. (But) we don’t see any storms that are strong enough.”
The rains the area has been receiving, though in small amounts, could be beneficial in times when fire danger is high and many are on high alert.
“We have had some pretty good showers that have brought rain,” Kurth said. “In the short term, getting some rainfall could be beneficial. But if lightening strikes that can be a negative. The tropical moisture and the humidity itself is allowing some of the fuels to gain moisture. Things are starting to cure but getting moisture can certainly helpful.”
Kurth warned that though we may be seeing clearer skies, there could still be lingering showers over the higher Sierra.
