weather story

Morning commute traffic along the Golden Center Freeway in Grass Valley makes its way up the Dorsey exit grade as rain from tropical depression Hilary makes its way over California Monday morning.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The stormy weather in Nevada County the past few days is no accident; it is the result of Tropical Storm Hilary, which according to AccuWeather Global Weather Center has caused an estimated $7-9 billion in total damage and economic loss in the United States alone.

Hilary brought with it storms that continued throughout southern California over the weekend, washing out cars and bridges in addition to flooding cars and homes. Many businesses there were forced to close as a result. The storm then moved its way up through Nevada and the northern Rockies, bringing with it more heavy rain.

