Railroad Days returns to downtown Colfax, Train Town, USA

Colfax celebrates its railroad history with their 46th annual Railroad Days, a family-oriented, kid-friendly weekend taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Colfax is known as Train Town, USA, and Railroad Days commemorates the role Colfax played in the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Union Pacific is bringing a full-size locomotive and snowblower for people to tour, and Sacramento’s Lego group will bring up Lego trains that they have built. There will also be model train displays, lots of music, food, railroad movies at the Colfax Theatre, vendors, face painters, balloon artists and more. The Black Flag Gang from Old Sac will perform throughout the day, and will maintain an 1880s encampment to show what life was like in an old railroad town. Sunday only there will also be a car and motorcycle Show ‘n Shine.

“One day my husband Fred came home one day and asked if I would be willing to help out on the committee to put on Railroad Days again, and I said sure,” organizer Renee Abbott said. “Shortly after that I found out that Fred and I were the committee to put on Railroad Days. So last year was really a trial by fire. However, the Sheriff’s Department estimated we had about 4,000 people, so even though Colfax is a small town we can really throw a party.”

Railroad Days was at one time put on by the Placer Sierra Railroad Heritage Society for other railroad buffs, but there wasn’t much interest from residents. Eventually they stopped putting it on, as it was a lot of work and they lost money. So Colfax was down to two events: Third of July and Winterfest in December. Thousands of people attend these events, and local railroad enthusiasts Fred and Renee Abbott wanted to revive the Heritage Days event as Railroad Days.

“We are promoting this as the 46th year, even though for many years it was called Heritage Days,” Abbott said. “We’re going with 46 because the railroad was so important to Colfax and Colfax was so important to the railroad that even though there was a short break we are including them. Datsun changed to Nissan and didn’t change their anniversary.”

Last year a representative from Union Pacific came to Railroad Days and presented the city with the Golden Spike Award, recognizing the role Colfax played in the completion of the transcontinental railroad. It is now displayed in the City Council chambers.