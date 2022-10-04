Railbus celebrates 20,000th rider

Donning his new railroad hat and a grin, eleven year old Milo Gordon was commemorated as the 20,000th rider of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum’s restored 1960s railbus.

Photo: Courtesy photo

On Saturday Sept. 24, eleven year old Milo Gordon became the 20,000th passenger to ride the railbus at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum.

Established in 2003, the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum has worked towards acquiring and restoring historic narrow gauge railroad engines and cars all while engaging the public in the rail history of the area. In 2016 the museum began offering rides on a restored 1960s railbus.

Last month Gordon, an eleven year old sixth grader from Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley, was one of 20 passengers to take a railbus ride at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad and much to his surprise he was honored for being the 20,000th passenger according to Director of Railbus Operations Ken Matthias.

Gordon was accompanied by other family members and was presented with a railroad hat and a certificate commemorating his new celebrity. The volunteers were very pleased with this milestone in the seven year history of railbus operations.

The NCNGRR Museum is located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City and is open on Saturday’s through the end of October from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Folks can peruse through the museum and take in the many restored and un-restored train cars and engines on display throughout the property as well as ride the railbus, which is free to ride.

Train 1 departs from the NCNGRR Museum at 9:40 a.m. and arrives at the Northern Queen Inn at 10:00 a.m before returning to the museum by 10:25 a.m. Train 2departs at 10:40 a.m., arrives at the Northern Queen at 10:56 a.m. and returns to the museum by 11:15 a.m. Train 3 departs the museum at 11:30 a.m., arrives at the Northern Queen by 11:50 a.m., and returns to the museum by 12:15 p.m. Train 4Departs the museum at 12:50 p.m. arrives at the Northern Queen at 1:10 p.m., and returns to the museum by 1:35 p.m. Train 5 departs from the museum at 1:50 p.m., arrives at the Northern Queen by 2:06 p.m., and returns to the museum at 2:25 p.m. The last train of the day, train 6, departs from the museum at 2:40 p.m.,arrives at the Northern Queen by 3:00 p.m. and returns to the museum by 3:25 p.m.

Passengers are ticketed on a first come, first served basis. Sign-up sheets are available at the NCNGRR Museum. Reservations may be made by calling the museum during normal business hours at 530-470-0902. Because of the volume of calls, the museum can no longer accept reservation requests left on the office recorder.

Riders are asked to arrive 15 minutes before your departure time to check in, otherwise your reservations may be given to passengers on the standby list.

While there is no charge to ride, passengers may want to consider a donation as the NCNGRR Museum operates entirely on donations and support from the community.