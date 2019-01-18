Raibley resigns as executive director of One Source-Empowering Caregivers

Donna Raibley is stepping down as the unpaid executive director of One Source-Empowering Caregivers, but she's not going far.

In fact, "I'm not going anywhere," said Raibley, founder of the organization.

She will remain president of the board of directors of the nonprofit organization that provides free respite to around-the-clock caregivers.

Raibley hand-picked Carolyn Seyler, a registered nurse, of Auburn, as her replacement.

"The angel is here!" Raibley said in a Jan. 9 video interview with Seyler at her side.

"It's a new day," agreed a jubilant Seyler.

Both women were moved to tears and laughter as they revealed their plans to take the organization to a higher level of service and to expand beyond Nevada County.

After four years of tireless effort to transform a promise to a dying friend into a high-functioning community service organization, Raibley said she is relieved and delighted to hand over the day-to-day operations to Seyler.

Raibley emphasized she will continue to lead the group as president of the board, where she will concentrate on fundraising and community outreach.

"Along with that, my focus will be to spend more time with my wonderful husband Bob and our children and grandchildren," she wrote in an open letter to the community.

"I'm so excited to be part of OSEC, especially at this level," said Seyler, who originally approached Raibley as a prospective volunteer.

When Raibley learned of Seyler's extensive professional background in healthcare administration, she asked, "Would you like to do more than volunteer?"

With the unanimous approval of the board of directors in December, Seyler was picked to be the first and only employee in the otherwise all-volunteer organization.

The volunteers and the public are invited to a Meet, Greet and Eat reception for Seyler from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. The board of directors is hosting the event at the One Source-Empowering Caregivers offices at 563 Brunswick Road, Suite 11, in Grass Valley.

next level

"We've been working for three or four months, side-by-side, here in the office," Seyler said. She said Raibley has been mentoring her in the history of the organization and the dynamic programs and systems in place.

"This is very exciting," Raibley said. "Carolyn has some wonderful, innovative, expansive ideas to bring to the table. I just know with her experience and her expertise, and her knowledge that we are in wonderful hands."

According to Seyler's official biography, she has more 35 years of experience in community health, and long-term and skilled nursing care. She has worked with large corporations throughout California in health administration and nursing assessment.

Seyler earned a nursing degree from the University of San Francisco and then acquired a master's degree in health education from San Francisco State University. Additionally, she has a lifetime teaching credential in the area of health sciences.

"Our mission to support caregivers is something that we have to bring more to the public eye, to the professionals in the communities here in Nevada County," Seyler asserted.

In fact, Seyler said her research shows "caregiving is beginning to get national attention and even global attention."

Seyler added, "Possibly, if we can do this, we'd like to expand outside of Nevada County."

Raibley said the group has already established contacts in Placer, Sutter, Yuba and Butte counties.

"And with the successes that we've had, that appears to be very realistic," Seyler said.

Serving caregivers and the volunteers

"We cultivate hope for caregivers. That is what our mission does. We provide free respite to these caregivers who are caring for their loved ones 24/7 at home," Raibley said. "It is a huge, huge impact on their lives."

"Some caregivers give up their career, their education, their very rewarding social outlets to be there, to give care," Seyler noted.

"They feel isolated, they feel alone, and that's where we step in to help them," Raibley said.

"Donna and I want to look at developing programs on a more regular, frequent basis. We want to develop an education base that is strong, for both caregivers and our volunteers."

Seyler said the group holds monthly support meetings for volunteers as well.

"These meetings are wonderful because the volunteer care specialists all get to converse with each other and explain what's going on." Raibley said. "Everyone comes to the table with different tools on ways to adapt, so it's really supporting and uplifting."

In two-and-a-half years of formal operation, One Source-Empowering Caregivers has trained more than 50 volunteer care specialists. Each specialist is carefully matched with a caregiver to give the caregiver up to four hours a week of "care free" time while the specialist provides compassionate, non-medical companionship to the care recipients, Raibley said.

"We have a waiting list," Seyler said. "If there's four extra hours in your week where you just need to contribute, give us a call and become a volunteer."

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer and photographer who is a media consultant to One Source-Empowering Caregivers.