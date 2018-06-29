Race Communications to acquire Nevada County’s Bright Fiber and its fiber network project

A highly anticipated effort to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet service to the western Nevada County area, funded largely through nearly $17 million in grant money, may soon be in new hands.

Race Communications, a Bay Area company, has entered negotiations with Spiral Internet CEO John Paul to acquire Bright Fiber, an independent internet service provider in Nevada County that resells internet from wireline providers and has been working on building a new fiber network in the region.

According to company officials, Race Communications and Bright Fiber have come to an agreement on the terms of the purchase, which are currently pending regulatory approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

"Bright Fiber offers an exciting opportunity for Race Communications to strengthen and expand its footprint in California,” Race Communications founder and CEO Raul Alcaraz said in a statement. "Our company has decades of experience in the telecom industry and we look forward to providing quality broadband and customer service to the residents in and around Nevada County." ­­­­

The acquisition of Bright Fiber stands to bring Race Communications an additional 2,000 internet subscribers and further establish themselves in Northern California. A spokesperson for Race Communications shared that they expect the acquisition to be completed by the end of July 2018 pending the regulatory approval.

Race Communications, founded in 1994, provides high-speed internet and communications in partnership with the California Public Utilities Commission and several nonprofit community advocacy groups., According to the company’s website. Race focuses its efforts towards building out fiber networks and offering gigabit internet to communities throughout California.

Spiral Internet became an ISP in May 2006 when the Nevada County Community Network Board of Directors asked Chip Carman and John Paul to bring new services and energies to their customer base. Since its inception, now known as Bright Fiber, the business and service offering have evolved in the rural broadband market.

Check back for more on this developing story.