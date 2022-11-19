R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot
R.L. Crabb
News
Cannabis representatives talk THC taxes
Diana Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, and local attorney Cameron Brady, recently went before members of Grass Valley’s council and staff to highlight the harmful effects of a THC percentage tax.
