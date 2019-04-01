R. L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot

R. L. Crabb: It takes a village idiotR. L. CrabbCartoonistApril 1, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) R. L. CrabbCartoonistApril 1, 2019Submitted by R.L. CrabbR.L. Crabb, Grass Valley Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website. Trending In: NewsNevada County enforces FDA rules on CBD salesSchool district director of special education, pupil services dies in kayaking incidentGrass Valley police charge 4 people at known drug houseMeet your merchant: Owner has cornered the market for land and tree clearing
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.