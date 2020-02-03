Quilters donate mounds of love to Shriners Hospital

The Peacemakers local quilting group recently donated 63 quilts to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Northern California. It took two cars to deliver the cozy and colorful quilts to the hospital in Sacramento. The quilts had been blessed by the Peace Lutheran Church congregation before their delivery.

Peacemakers is a vibrant group of quilters that meets each week at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Participants range from novice to pro. Membership at Peace Lutheran is not a requirement, nor is previous experience as a quilter, to join this industrious group. Participants have met for years to make and provide quilts to those in need or for special gifts. In 2019 alone, Peacemakers made more than 200 quilts.

In years past, longtime Peace Lutheran Church member Olga Thorson regularly and generously donated to Peacemakers specifically for gifting quilts to Shriners Hospital. With the loss of Thorson in 2019 at the age of 102, Peacemakers wished to continue this tradition in her memory.

The group relies on the donation of funds and cotton fabric. In particular, Peacemakers needs printed fabric suitable for children. Quilts also are available for sale. Members welcome the community’s support so they can continue to donate to Shriners and other local organizations in Thorson’s spirit of giving. To help or for more information, please contact the church office at 530-273-9631.

Shriners Hospital in Sacramento is a regional pediatric medical center providing highly specialized care and rehabilitation. Its young patients receive care for congenital conditions and complex medical needs regardless of the families’ ability to pay. When Peacemakers arrived to deliver their beautiful quilts, they discovered that the two volunteers at the Shriners donation counter also were quilters. The volunteers showed delight and appreciation for the mounds of quilts rolled into the facility in borrowed wagons. For more about Peacemakers, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.